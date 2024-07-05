LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China, Tajikistan vow to jointly build multimodal transport corridor: joint statement

2024-07-05 22:03:37Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

China and Tajikistan will jointly build the multimodal transport corridor linking China and Türkiye via regional countries, said a joint statement between the two countries released on Friday.

According to the joint statement, the multimodal transport corridor will link China and Türkiye via regional countries including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

The logistics cooperation between China and Tajikistan has achieved results, said the two sides in the joint statement, emphasizing the importance of strengthening regional transportation infrastructural connectivity under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The two sides expressed the willingness to continue deepening cooperation on the China-Europe freight train services. They also attach importance to the construction of the transportation corridor linking China, Tajikistan and Afghanistan, and will gradually implement the modernization of the highway linking China, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, giving full play to the potential of the Kulob logistics center in Tajikistan, it said.

The joint statement was issued during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Tajikistan at the invitation of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2024 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]