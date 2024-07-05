Xi says UN's role as core platform for practicing multilateralism should be strengthened

Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday that as the core platform for practicing multilateralism and advancing global governance, the United Nations' role can only be strengthened, not weakened.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana.

No matter how the international situation changes, China always adheres to genuine multilateralism and supports the United Nations in playing a central role in international affairs, he said.

All countries in the world belong to a community with a shared future, Xi said.

Noting that the ship of humanity will not sail smoothly into the future, he said the international community must work together to ensure that the ship is always sailing in the right direction.

The Chinese side supports the UN Summit of the Future, and hopes that it will send a positive signal of upholding multilateralism, strengthening solidarity and cooperation, and making global governance more just and reasonable, he said.

China also supports the United Nations in playing a leading role in advancing the reform of the international financial architecture and the global governance of artificial intelligence, Xi added.

Guterres said that the current international order, especially the international financial mechanism, needs to be reformed to adapt to the development and changes of the international situation.

The United Nations, he said, is willing to make every effort to promote the adjustment of the international financial architecture and artificial intelligence global governance, so as to make global governance more just and reasonable and more conducive to the common development of developing countries.

He thanked China for supporting the cause of the United Nations, practicing multilateralism and playing a key and constructive role in promoting world peace and development.

The future of humanity largely depends on China, he said, adding that the United Nations looks forward to further strengthening communication and cooperation with China.