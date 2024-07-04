Xi calls for building shared home of solidarity, prosperity and fairness

Chinese President Xi Jinping here on Thursday called for building a shared home featuring solidarity and mutual trust, peace and tranquility, prosperity and development, good-neighborliness and friendship, as well as fairness and justice.

Xi made the remarks when attending the expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), or SCO+.

He called on SCO members to strengthen exchanges on governing experience, and hold an SCO political party forum at a proper time.

Real security can only be realized when every country is secure, Xi said.

He called for earnest efforts to establish a financing platform of the SCO, and welcomed all parties to use the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System and to participate in the construction of the international lunar scientific research station.

China is ready to provide no less than 1,000 training opportunities for digital technology in the next three years, and invite 1,000 youths to China for exchanges in the next five years, Xi said.