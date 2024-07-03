Xi calls on China, Russia to conserve unique value of bilateral ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged China and Russia to continuously conserve the unique value in China-Russia relations, and explore the internal driving force of bilateral cooperation.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana.

He also said that facing an international situation fraught with turbulence and changes, the two countries should keep upholding the original aspiration of lasting friendship, and sticking to the determination of benefiting the people.

The two countries should also make efforts to safeguard their legitimate rights and interests and safeguard the basic norms governing international relations.