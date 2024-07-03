Xi says China, Kazakhstan are companions on path to modernization

China and Kazakhstan are companions on the path to modernization, said Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday when jointly meeting the press with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Noting his talks with Tokayev were amicable, friendly and fruitful, Xi said he and Tokayev signed a joint statement between the two countries.

Xi said he and Tokayev agree that both China and Kazakhstan are at a critical stage of development and revitalization.

The two sides will continue to carry forward the fine tradition of mutual support, deepen political mutual trust, promote the synergy of development strategies, and be solid supporters that can be relied on and trusted by each other, Xi said.

Xi said China and Kazakhstan have set a new goal of doubling two-way trade at an early date.

The two sides agreed to continuously deepen cooperation in such traditional areas as economy, trade, investment, production capacity, interconnectivity and energy, Xi said.

The two sides will also jointly foster new growth points for cooperation in critical minerals, new energy, scientific and technological innovation, aerospace, digital economy and other fields, Xi said.

Xi said the Chinese side will hold China tourism year in Kazakhstan in 2025.

The Chinese side has also decided to open the second Luban Workshop in the Central Asian country, he said, adding that the two sides will expand cooperation in such fields as media, think tanks, as well as films and television, and encourage more sistership among provinces and cities of the two countries.

Xi said that China and Kazakhstan have agreed to jointly implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, three key initiatives proposed by China.

The two sides have pledged to continue working closely in international affairs and strengthen coordination and cooperation within the framework of the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the China-Central Asia mechanism as well as other multilateral frameworks, he said.

China supports Kazakhstan in joining BRICS cooperation mechanism, playing the role of a "middle power" on the international stage and making its due contribution to global governance, Xi said.