Xi: China's innovation-driven development full of energy

Thanks to years of dedicated efforts, China's innovation-driven development is full of energy, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday while delivering his 2024 New Year message.

Everywhere across China, new heights are being scaled with dogged determination, and new creations and innovations are emerging every day, Xi remarked, citing the C919 large passenger airliner, the Chinese-built large cruise ship, the Shenzhou spaceships and the deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe as examples.

Meanwhile, products designed and made in China, especially trendy brands, are highly popular with consumers, Xi said. "The latest models of Chinese-made mobile phones are an instant market success. New energy vehicles, lithium batteries, and photovoltaic products are a new testimony to China's manufacturing prowess."