LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi says to continuously consolidate, develop China-Russia ties serves fundamental interests of both countries

2023-12-31 18:44:31Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

The development of China-Russia relations in the past three-quarters of a century has shown that to continuously consolidate and develop bilateral relations featuring permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, meets the expectations of the international community and conforms to the trend of the times, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday. 

Xi made the remarks as he exchanged messages of New Year greetings with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]