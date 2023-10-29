Xi presides over meeting on promoting new breakthrough in full revitalization of Northeast China

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee convened a meeting on Oct. 27 to review "The Guideline on Policies and Measures to Further Promote a New Breakthrough in the Full Revitalization of Northeast China in the New Era." Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

It was stressed at the meeting that promoting the revitalization of Northeast China is a major strategic decision made by the Party Central Committee. The northeast region has rich resources, relatively solid industrial foundation, unique geographical location advantages and enormous development potential, and occupies an important strategic position in the overall development of the country. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the Northeast China revitalization strategy. Promoting the full revitalization of Northeast China on the new journey of the new era faces new and tremendous opportunities. Formulating and introducing a package of supporting policies is of vital importance to further consolidate confidence, give full play to the comparative advantages of Northeast China, and support the region to blaze a new path for high-quality development and sustainable revitalization.

The meeting stressed that the important mission of Northeast China in safeguarding China's national security in defense, food, ecology, energy and industry must be firmly grasped, and the primary task of high-quality development and the strategic goal of building a new pattern of development must be firmly grasped. We must coordinate the relationship between development and security and strengthen the role of Northeast China as a strategic fulcrum through providing more support and stimulating its endogenous strength. We must push industrial innovation through scientific and technological innovation, transform and upgrade the traditional manufacturing sector, actively foster strategic emerging industries and future industries and strengthen new growth drivers. We must also advance large-scale modern agriculture, increase the overall grain production capacity and strengthen efforts in ensuring the stability of grain production and supply.

The meeting urged efforts to be made to step up ecological conservation. We should bear in mind that more trees bring greater development strengths, and protecting forests means protecting the wealth, said the meeting. We should actively develop the "under-forest" economy and the "snow and ice" economy, and build a solid ecological shield in the northern region. Quicker steps should also be taken in the development of clean energy such as wind, solar and nuclear power, and build energy bases that integrate wind, solar, thermal and nuclear power, and energy storage. We must strengthen the planning, layout and construction of infrastructure in border areas, actively develop characteristic industries, so as to boost local economies, raise local living standards and ensure local stability. We must vigorously develop basic education, and increase support for universities and colleges in the northeast so as to improve the quality of the entire population there, and, on this basis, push for the full revitalization of Northeast China.

It was required at the meeting that the Party's leadership should be upheld throughout the whole process, in all fields and links of the full revitalization of Northeast China in the new era, and Party organizations and leadership teams at all levels in Northeast China should be strengthened. Efforts should be made to improve the Party conduct and the political environment so as to boost people's confidence in development with fresh and healthy customs and practices. The provinces of Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning as well as the Inner Mongolia autonomous region should perform their principal responsibilities, and not only complete the tasks in common, but also give full play to their own distinctive advantages. Relevant authorities should formulate and introduce targeted supportive policies, strengthen coordination, services, supervision and inspection, and track and study new situations and solve new problems in a timely manner, so as to jointly push for new breakthroughs in the full revitalization of Northeast China.

Other matters were also discussed at the meeting.