Roommate of slain student in Japan in 2016 permanently banned from livestreaming

(ECNS) -- Liu Nuanxi, the woman who played a role in her roommate's death in Japan in 2016, has been permanently banned from live-streaming, BRTV reported on Wednesday.

She conducted live commerce four times from July to September, sparking controversy among netizens. Liu, formerly known as Liu Xin, gained infamy as a central figure in the widely publicized “Jiang Ge Case.”

Liu moved in with Jiang after breaking up with her boyfriend Chen Shifeng. On the day of the incident, Liu had a quarrel with Chen. When the two girls returned at night, Chen armed with a knife rushed up to them.Liu quickly entered theirapartment and locked the door without notifying Jiang of the potential danger. The latter was caught outside the residence and stabbed to death by Chen.

In January 2022, the court ruled that Liu should bear responsibility and ordered her to pay a total of 696,000 yuan ($95,241) to Jiang's mother, consisting of financial losses and emotional damage.

Liu filed an appeal, but the court rejected it.

After theruling, Liu and her supporters kept attacking Jiang’s mother, Jiang Qiulian online. She launched a fundraising drive on Weibo to help with the payment and was later permanently banned from the platform.

Some netizens argued that Liu took advantage of her high online visibility to profit, while others raised questions about the legality and compliance of her live-streaming activities.

Prior to Liu's live commerce, Jiang's motherhad accused her of riding the wave of popularity to sell tea.

Those who see online traffic as a tool to make money should wake up, becausesuch behavior should never be allowed, said a commentator of Beijing News.