Wang urges region to be wary of disruptive forces

China hopes regional countries will remain vigilant against the "behind-the-scenes" forces that are constantly muddying the water in the South China Sea, and maintain the initiative of upholding peace and stability in the area, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Recently, the United States has fueled tensions over the Ren'ai Reef , sowing discord between Beijing and Manila and instigating confrontation, Wang said during his visit to Singapore and Malaysia.

The move aims to disrupt peace and tranquility in the South China Sea so as to serve the geopolitical strategy of the US, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said.

China has repeatedly proposed that it is willing to properly handle existing differences with the Philippines through bilateral dialogue, Wang said.

He said he hopes Manila will value the mutual trust accumulated through the improvement of bilateral relations, meet Beijing halfway and seek effective ways to manage maritime situation.

Wang emphasized that China would like to work together with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to accelerate negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

China is ready to work with ASEAN members to strive to reach at an early date an effective and substantive code that is consistent with international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, he said.

China and ASEAN members have the ability and wisdom to safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea, he added.