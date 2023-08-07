Trump to seek new judge in election case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called for recusal of the judge presiding over the federal case that alleges he illegally conspired to overturn his election loss to President Joe Biden in 2020.

Trump said he will petition for a different judge, AFP reported on Monday.

The former president is seeking a return to the White House in 2024. He has unleashed a stream of invective against those prosecuting him or running the case in which he faces charges over attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and defraud the United States.

The case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, the appointee of Democratic former president Barack Obama, according to the docket in federal court in Washington, D.C.

“THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE ‘ASSIGNED’ TO THE REDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE. EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"We will be immediately asking for recusal of this judge on very powerful grounds, and likewise for venue change," out of Washington -- a majority Black city that leans heavily Democratic, Trump added.

His lawyer John Lauro however denied later Sunday that any final decision had been made.