Xi orders all-out flood control, relief work

President Xi Jinping issued on Tuesday an instruction on the flood prevention and disaster relief work, ordering an all-out search and rescue of those missing or trapped in floods and geological disasters.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, noted that recently, due to Typhoon Doksuri, which caused extreme precipitation in North China and areas along the Yellow River and the Huaihe River and other places, floods and geological disasters were triggered and inflicted major casualties in places such as Beijing and Hebei province.

He asked all areas to make every effort to search for and rescue missing or trapped people, ensure treating those injured, calm the families of the victims, and do their best to minimize casualties.

The affected individuals should be properly resettled, and the damaged infrastructure such as transportation, communication and electricity should be repaired as soon as possible so as to restore the regular production and living order, he said.

Xi emphasized that currently the nation is undergoing a critical period for flood control.

All regions and relevant departments must attach great importance, fulfill their responsibilities, he said.

Xi asked the authorities to reinforce monitoring, forecasting and early warning, enhance inspection duty, focus on critical parts and places for flood control, fully carry out flood control measures with precision, and make every effort to protect the people's safety of life and property and secure social stability.