Xi inspects SW China's Sichuan

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He visited the site of a section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Guangyuan City and the Sanxingdui Museum in Deyang City, respectively.

Xi learned about efforts in historical and cultural heritage inheritance and ecological conservation, the progress in the excavation and research of historical and cultural heritage sites, as well as the protection and restoration of cultural relics.