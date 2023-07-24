Xi to attend opening ceremony of Chengdu Universiade

President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu and hold a welcome banquet and bilateral events for foreign leaders attending the event, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

The foreign leaders attending the opening ceremony are President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani of Mauritania, President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, President Irfaan Ali of Guyana, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili of Georgia, and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji, she said.