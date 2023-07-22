LINE

Full text of Xi Jinping's letter to representatives of academicians and experts in 'Science and China' program

Representatives of academicians and experts in “Science and China” program,

I have received your letter. You have taken an active part in the lecture tours over many years to widely disseminate scientific knowledge and promote the spirit of science, and you have played a crucial role in promoting popularization of science.

Popularizing science knowledge is a key foundation of China’s innovative development. I hope all of you will carry forward the glorious tradition of serving the country through science, encourage more scientists and experts to support and participate in popularization of science, stimulate young people's interest in advocating science and exploring the unknown with high-quality, rich content and appealing forms, and promote the people’s science literacy, making new contributions to building high-level self-reliance and strength in science and technology and promoting Chinese modernization. 

Xi Jinping

July 20, 2023

 

