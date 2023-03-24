China presents national report on nuclear safety to IAEA

China presented its national report on nuclear safety during the Joint Eighth and Ninth Review Meeting of the Contracting Parties to the Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS) on Thursday at the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria.

Dong Baotong, vice minister of ecology and environment and director of the national nuclear safety administration, presented the report during the meeting.

The purpose of the report is to describe the legislative, regulatory and administrative measures that China has taken to fulfill its obligations as a contracting party to the CNS.

The national report briefed on the progress and achievements in the construction and operation of China's nuclear power plants over the past six years, systematically expounded on China's nuclear safety status and supervision efforts, its follow-up and improvement actions to the Fukushima nuclear accident and the implementation of the Vienna Declaration on Nuclear Safety.

The report highlighted China's innovative measures on nuclear safety supervision for new-type reactors and shared experience on safeguarding nuclear safety.

Dong said that as a nuclear energy power, China has always regarded nuclear safety as an important national responsibility, and integrated it into the entire process of nuclear energy development and utilization. China has always developed the nuclear industry subject to considerations of safety, implemented regulations per the strictest standards, and adapted to the new requirements of the nuclear industry.

China will continue to improve the system of policies and regulations on nuclear security, and strengthen international exchanges and cooperation on it, Dong said.

Dong, in a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, also urged the organization to uphold a scientific, fair and transparent position on the issue of the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, and not endorse the release.

China became the contracting party to the CNS in 1996. Since then, China has maintained a good nuclear safety record for a long time: It ranks among the highest of all countries in terms of nuclear power safety operation indicators. In 2000, 2004, 2010 and 2016, the International Atomic Energy Agency conducted four comprehensive reviews of China's nuclear and radiation safety regulations, giving full recognition to China's good practices and experiences.

The CNS aims to commit contracting parties operating land-based civil nuclear power plants to maintain a high level of safety by establishing fundamental safety principles to which states would subscribe. The review meetings are held every three years, in accordance with Article 21(3) of the Convention, and provide the opportunity to review the national reports of all contracting parties.