China releases amended charter of political advisory body

The amendment to the charter of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the amended charter were released Saturday via Xinhua News Agency.

The amendment was approved at the first session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC, which was held from March 4 to 11.

The charter comprises six chapters with around 10,000 Chinese characters.

A comparison table of the original and amended versions of the charter was also released.

Historical experience has proven that only by adapting to new circumstances, enriching its content and setting new standards, can the CPPCC charter better play its role and advance the development of the cause of the CPPCC, said an official with the National Committee of the CPPCC on Saturday.

Since its general framework and main content were nailed down in 1982, the CPPCC charter has undergone five amendments in 1994, 2000, 2004, 2018 and 2023, respectively.