Vietnam's president resigns out of personal wish: state media

2023-01-18

Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned and has had his memberships at the Politburo and the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) removed, the Vietnam News Agency reported on Tuesday.

He made the decision out of his personal wish, which was announced at a meeting of the Central Committee of the CPV's meeting held on Tuesday, the official news agency said.

Phuc was elected as the Vietnamese president in April 2021.

Earlier this month, two deputy prime ministers Pham Binh Minh and Vu Duc Dam also had their memberships at the 13th Central Committee of the CPV removed at an extraordinary meeting of the committee. The top legislature approved the dismissal of them and the appointment of two new leaders shortly after that.

