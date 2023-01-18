China urges U.S. to stop plundering Syrian oil resources: FM

China urges the United States to give the Syrian people and the international community a full account of its oil theft, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a news briefing in response to reports that the illegal U.S. military presence in Syria used 53 tankers to steal oil resources from Syria for the U.S. military bases in Iraq.

According to official figures from the Syrian government, more than 80 percent of Syria's daily oil production was illegally smuggled by the U.S. military in the first half of 2022, Wang said.

Earlier this month, the U.S. military used 60 tankers and trucks to smuggle Syrian oil and wheat, he said, adding that U.S. banditry is exacerbating the energy crisis and humanitarian disaster in Syria.

"The Syrian people's right to life is being ruthlessly trampled on by the United States," he said.

The level of U.S. greed in stealing resources from Syria is as striking as its "generosity" in giving out military aid often in the amount of billions or even tens of billions dollars, he said.

Whether the United States gives or takes, it plunges other countries into turmoil and disaster, and the United States gets to reap the benefits for its hegemony and other interests. This is the result of the country's so-called "rules-based order."

"We urge the U.S. side to give a full account to the Syrian people and the international community of its oil theft, and stop trampling on international rule of law and breaking international rules," Wang said.