China to continue working with G20 members on global digital economic paradigm: Xi

2022-11-16 16:54:52Xinhua
Special: Xi Attends G20 Summit, APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and Visits Thailand

China stands ready to continue cooperating with the members of the Group of 20 (G20) to jointly build a global digital economic paradigm featuring benefits for all, balance, coordination, inclusiveness, win-win cooperation and common prosperity, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

Xi made the remarks when attending and addressing the 17th G20 Summit in Indonesia's resort island of Bali.

When discussing the issue of digital transformation, Xi said an expanding digital economy and an accelerating global digital transformation have become important factors influencing world economic paradigm.

During the 2016 G20 Hangzhou Summit, China for the first time put digital economy on the G20 agenda, vowing to innovate development patterns and tap growth potential, he noted.

Multilateralism must be upheld, Xi stressed, calling for strengthened international cooperation.

Noting that development should be prioritized, the Chinese president said the digital gap must be bridged and innovation should serve as the driving force for promoting post-pandemic recovery. 

