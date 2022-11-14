LINE

Xi, Biden meet in Bali, Indonesia

2022-11-14 17:43:29Xinhua
A meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden is held ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia's resort island of Bali, Nov. 14, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, met on Monday ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia's resort island of Bali. 

Xi says China, U.S. should take history as mirror to guide the future

Xi said the two countries should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future. 

Leaders of China, U.S. need to chart right course for bilateral ties, says Xi

Xi said that as leaders of two major countries, they need to chart the right course and find the right direction for bilateral ties and elevate the relationship.

Xi says face-to-face exchange with Biden cannot be substituted by other communication channels

Xi said though the two leaders have remained communication via video-conferences, phone calls and letters, none of them can really substitute face-to-face exchanges.

 

