Xi, Biden meet in Bali, Indonesia

A meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden is held ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia's resort island of Bali, Nov. 14, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, met on Monday ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia's resort island of Bali.

Xi said the two countries should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future.

Xi said that as leaders of two major countries, they need to chart the right course and find the right direction for bilateral ties and elevate the relationship.

Xi said though the two leaders have remained communication via video-conferences, phone calls and letters, none of them can really substitute face-to-face exchanges.