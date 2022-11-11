Xi to attend G20 Summit, APEC Economic Leaders' meeting and visit Thailand

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Bali, Indonesia, from November 14 to 17, at the invitation of President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement on Friday.

He will attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, as well as visit Thailand from November 17 to 19, at the invitation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of the Kingdom of Thailand, Hua said.

According to Hua, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Xi will hold bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Joe Biden, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, among others, upon request.