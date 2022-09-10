Documents to be discussed at upcoming CPC Central Committee plenary session deliberated

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Friday held a meeting to deliberate documents to be submitted for discussion at the seventh plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

The meeting, presided over by General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping, deliberated a draft report by the 19th CPC Central Committee to the 20th CPC National Congress, a draft amendment to the CPC Constitution, and a draft work report by the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection to the 20th CPC National Congress.

The meeting heard reports on the previous work to solicit opinions on the three draft documents and decided to revise the documents in the light of the opinions discussed at Friday's meeting, and then submit the documents to the seventh plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, which is to be convened on Oct. 9, for discussion.

The meeting demanded careful study and adoption of suggestions from various parties.

Wisdom should be pooled to draw up a 20th CPC National Congress report that responds to the common aspirations of the Party and the people of all ethnic groups, conforms to the requirements of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and adapts to the goals and tasks of the Party and the state on the journey ahead in the new era, read a statement issued after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the amendment to the CPC Constitution should adapt to the Party's innovative development in theory and practice as well as the need of advancing the great new project of Party building in the new era, it noted.

The meeting demanded a scientific perspective on the development trends of China and of the world as a whole, as well as a thorough review of the CPC's practice and experience of leading the people in advancing reform, opening up, and socialist modernization.

Efforts must be made to devise the strategic plans and arrangements for the cause of the Party and the country in accordance with new conditions, and open up new horizons for socialism with Chinese characteristics under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.

Appropriate amendments to the CPC Constitution under the new situation and tasks will help the whole Party better study, observe, implement, and safeguard the Constitution, as well as better advance the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the new project of Party building, the meeting noted.

The meeting stressed that it is necessary to incorporate in the Party Constitution the major theoretical viewpoints and strategic thoughts to be established in the 20th CPC National Congress report.

Thus, the amended Constitution would fully embody the latest achievements in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times. It would also fully reflect the new ideas, thoughts, and strategies on national governance put forward by the CPC Central Committee since the 19th CPC National Congress. It would clarify the new requirements for upholding and strengthening Party leadership and promoting full and strict Party self-governance under the new situation.

The meeting noted that it is imperative to firmly uphold the CPC Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership. It is also vital to unswervingly exercise full and strict Party self-governance, advance the great new project of Party building in the new era, further improve Party conduct, uphold integrity, and fight corruption.

It was agreed at the meeting that the seventh plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection would convene on Oct. 7.

Also reviewed at Friday's meeting were a report on the implementation of an eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct by the Political Bureau of the 19th CPC Central Committee, and a report on the work of rectifying the practice of pointless formalities and reducing burdens at the grassroots since the 19th CPC National Congress.

Since the 19th CPC National Congress in 2017, the Party's Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has amended and improved the rules for implementing the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct. As a result, some deep-rooted problems and misconduct left unaddressed for a long period have been solved, according to the meeting.

Pointless formalities and bureaucratism within the Party have been curbed to a certain extent, the meeting said.

The meeting stressed adhering to the central Party leadership's eight-point decision over the long term.

It urged efforts to improve the long-term mechanism designed to ease the burdens at the grassroots level and deliver more benefits to primary-level officials and the people.