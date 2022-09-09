Xi sends condolences to British King Charles III over death of Queen Elizabeth II

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolences on Friday to British King Charles III over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people and in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II and extended sincere sympathy to the British royal family, government and people.

In his message, Xi said that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, has won wide acclaim, noting that Queen Elizabeth II was the first British monarch to visit China and that her death is a great loss to the British people.

Xi stressed that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Britain relations and stands ready to work with King Charles III to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries at the ambassadorial level as an opportunity to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations for the benefit of the two countries and their people.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a message of condolences to British Prime Minister Liz Truss, expressing condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II and extending sympathy to her relatives and the British government.