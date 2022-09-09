UN chief saddened by death of British Queen

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday that he was saddened by the death of British Queen Elizabeth II.

"I am deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," said Guterres in a statement.

He extended his condolences to the queen's family, the government and people of Britain, and the wider Commonwealth of Nations.

"As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning head of state, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth," said the statement.

The queen was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited its New York Headquarters twice, more than 50 years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the UN climate change conference in Glasgow last November, said the statement.

"I would like to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her unwavering, life-long dedication to serving her people. The world will long remember her devotion and leadership," it said.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96. She began her reign in 1952.