China calls for favorable environment for easing the Ukraine crisis

China on Thursday called the international community to create a favorable atmosphere and conditions for direct dialogue and negotiation between Russia and Ukraine.

Li Song, China's ambassador for disarmament affairs, made the remarks at a meeting in Geneva. He said China does not approve of any approach which would intensify the conflict between the two countries.

He said the immediate priority is to prevent the situation from deteriorating further while increasing diplomatic efforts.

Noting the situation in Ukraine has evolved to a point that is not in the interest of any party, Li stressed that China always forms its own position according to the merits of the matter at hand.

He pointed out China's basic position on the Ukraine issue is consistent and unequivocal. "We always believe that all countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity should be respected and that international disputes should be resolved peacefully in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," he said.

Ukraine should become a bridge between the East and the West, not a frontline for confrontation between major powers, Li urged while saying the issue of Ukraine is a result of the interplay of various factors.

Li also called for abandoning the Cold War mentality, the logic of ensuring one's own security at the expense of others' security, and the approach of seeking regional security by expanding military blocs.

"The Cold War has been long over, and a new Cold War will be unpopular," he added.

The Chinese ambassador reiterated the necessity to give full attention and respect to the legitimate security concerns of all countries and put in place a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism through negotiations.

Li called on the international community to take a responsible attitude and urged the relevant parties to immediately return to the track of political settlement, and use dialogue and consultation to seek a comprehensive solution to the Ukraine issue.

He expressed China's willingness to continue its constructive role in the Ukraine issue, stressing China advocates common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.