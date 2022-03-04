LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Russian operation in Ukraine goes as planned: Putin

1
2022-03-04 08:39:28Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is proceeding in strict accordance with the schedule and plan, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"All the assigned tasks are being successfully fulfilled," Putin said at a meeting with the permanent members of Russia's Security Council.

Russian soldiers and officers "act courageously" and "fight steadfastly, with a full understanding of the rightness of their cause," he told the country's top officials.

The operation is aimed at clearing the threats caused by the West over past years right at Russian borders, including threats from nuclear weapons, said Putin.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced Wednesday that 498 Russian servicemen had been killed during the special military operation in Ukraine that started on Feb. 24.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]