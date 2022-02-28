LINE

Explanation of Vote by Ambassador Zhang Jun at the UN Security Council on the Resolution on Ukraine

2022-02-28

China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun made a statement about Russia-Ukraine conflict at UN Security Council meeting on Sunday.

The United Nations Security Council called for a rare emergency special session of the 193-member General Assembly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which will be held on Monday, as western allies step up a diplomatic campaign to isolate Moscow. Here is the full statement:

Mr. President,

At present, we are witnessing dramatic changes in the Ukraine situation. China has on many occasions made clear its position on the Ukraine issue, and that position remains unchanged.

We believe the top priority now is for all parties to exercise the necessary restraint to prevent the situation in Ukraine from getting worse. China supports and encourages all diplomatic efforts conducive to a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and welcomes the earliest possible direct dialogue and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. At the same time, China also supports the European side and Russia in conducting equal-footed dialogue on European security issues, and upholding the principle of indivisible security, so as to eventually form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism.

China believes that the Security Council should give priority to regional peace and stability and the universal security of all countries, and play a constructive role in resolving the Ukraine issue. Actions taken by the UN should help cool the situation and facilitate diplomatic solutions, and restrain from aggravating tensions.

Thank you, Mr. President.

