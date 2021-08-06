LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Wuhan lab leak theory not confirmed by House Foreign Affairs Committee: U.S. media

1
2021-08-06 08:46:30Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The claim that House Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States concluded the coronavirus leaked from a Wuhan lab was dismissed in a fact-check report by the U.S. news magazine Newsweek on Tuesday.

The report said that the claim came after the addendum of the origins of COVID-19 report had been released, which was the result of a committee minority staff investigation led by Michael McCaul, a ranking member of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee.

However, the addendum was not representative of the views of the entire House Foreign Affairs Committee, but of minority Republican staff led by McCaul, according to the report.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.