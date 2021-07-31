Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry urges foreign politicians to stop interfering in Hong Kong's judicial proceedings

The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Saturday firmly opposed the irresponsible remarks made by some politicians of the European External Action Service about the verdict of Hong Kong's High Court on the first case of violations of the national security law in Hong Kong.

The spokesperson of the office said there is conclusive evidence about the violation of the law in this case, so Hong Kong judicial authorities shall punish the law-breaker in accordance with law and external forces shall not interfere.

The purpose of preventing, stopping and punishing a very small handful of criminal acts endangering national security in accordance with law is to better protect the lives and property of the vast majority of residents and to better maintain law and order in Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

Over the past year since the implementation of the national security law, the lawful rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents have been fully protected, the rule of law and judicial independence have been safeguarded, Hong Kong people have enjoyed a peaceful life again, and social justice has been upheld, the spokesperson said.

The national security law protects the security, stability and tranquility of Hong Kong and ensures the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that certain foreign forces set the national security law against human rights and freedoms and tried hard to defend criminals.

These people are obsessed with interfering with others' judicial justice, turn a blind eye to criminal acts that endanger the lives of others and the safety of the public, trample on international law and the basic norms governing international relations, and meddle with others' internal affairs, the spokesperson said,

The spokesperson urged the relevant politicians to immediately stop interfering in judicial proceedings in Hong Kong, stop harming the rule of law and judicial independence of Hong Kong, and stop meddling with Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs at large.