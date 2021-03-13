Chinese, Jordanian FMs hold phone conversation

China is committed to making COVID-19 vaccines global public goods and building a global community of health for all, and is ready to provide as much support and assistance as possible for the Jordanian side in its fight against the pandemic, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

In a phone conversation with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Wang congratulated Safadi on the centenary of the founding of Jordan. Noting that China and Jordan enjoy a profound traditional friendship, Wang said the bilateral strategic partnership has kept progressing in the past years, mutual political trust has been continuously enhanced, and the two sides have made solid progress in practical cooperation.

This year, Wang said, also marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and as China enters a new stage of development and forges a new development pattern, it will bring more opportunities to the friendly cooperation between the two sides.

At present, China and the Arab Union are pushing for a cooperation initiative on data security between China and the Arab countries. It's hoped that Jordan can play a positive role in this regard, he added.

Wang said that China supports domestic enterprises with willingness and capabilities to invest in Jordan and help the country reach its economic and social development goals.

Wang also said that China appreciates Jordan's firm adherence to the one-China principle, and supports Jordan's efforts to maintain national security and stability and promote economic and social development.

China understands Jordan's concerns over regional issues including Palestine and values the country's particular role in regional issues, he noted.

China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Jordan to jointly promote the resolution of regional hot-spot issues, he added.

Safadi extended warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, reiterated his country's staunch support for the one-China principle and expressed opposition against external forces' interference in China's internal affairs regarding Hong Kong.

The Jordanian side expressed its admiration for China's success in containing the pandemic and praised the country's contribution to the global fight against COVID-19. Jordan stands ready to strengthen cooperation with China in areas such as data security and anti-terrorism, so as to bring more benefits to the two countries and the two peoples, he noted.