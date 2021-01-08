DPP authority urged to cut U.S. military ties immediately: spokesperson

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority must immediately cease all forms of official exchange with the United States and cut ties with the U.S. military, a mainland spokesperson said Thursday.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a so-called "political and military dialogue" held between the United States and Taiwan via video link on Thursday.

The DPP authority's bowing to foreign forces is completely futile and does not change the fact that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, said Zhu.

Zhu urged the DPP authority to cease its reliance on the United States with a view to gaining "independence," or else face grave consequences.