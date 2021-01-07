UK judge denies Wikileaks founder's bail after blocking his extradition to U.S.

A London court on Wednesday denied bail of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, two days after blocking his extradition to the United States over concerns about his mental health.

It means the 49-year-old Australian will remain in a British prison to await the outcome of an appeal by the U.S. authorities who want him to be sent there to stand trial.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange "has an incentive to abscond" and there is a good chance he would fail to return to court if freed.

His lawyers argued in court that Assange had new family ties in Britain and he could be bailed to his London home.

Blocking his extradition on Monday, Baraitser outlined evidence of Assange's self-harm and suicidal thoughts, fearing that the United States will be incapable of preventing him from attempting to take his own life.

Spent almost seven years holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Assange faces an 18-count indictment from the U.S. authorities accusing him of recruiting hackers to steal military secrets.

His lawyers said he could face up to 175 years in jail if convicted in the United States.