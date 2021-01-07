Woman in critical condition after being shot on U.S. Capitol amid pro-Trump protests: CNN

A woman was shot in the chest on the U.S. Capitol grounds and is in critical condition after protesters supporting outgoing Republican President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol and forced a lockdown, the CNN reported.

The report didn't provide information on who the woman is or what exactly happened.

The Capitol was breached by protesters on Wednesday afternoon, a tense situation that has led to the halting of proceedings to count Electoral College votes cast in the 2020 presidential election.

Lawmakers, who had convened in a joint session earlier in the day to certify President-elect and Democrat Joe Biden's victory over Trump, are reportedly evacuated from the House and the Senate, as pro-Trump protesters forced their way into the building.