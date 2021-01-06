LINE

Hong Kong police arrest at least 50 for their roles in opposition camp's 'primary election' last year: reports

2021-01-06 Editor : Li Yan

The national security department of Hong Kong police force arrested at least 50 people including Benny Tai Yiu-ting, one of the initiators of the illegal Occupy Central movement in 2014 and anti-govt LegCo member Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu on charges of subversion: reports

The national security department also arrested a number of anti-govt political figures including Ventus Lau, Leung Kwok-hung, Fergus Leung for taking part in opposition political project known as 35-plus. They are suspected of subversion under National Security Law for Hong Kong

