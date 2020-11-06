Biden makes big stride in U.S. election; Trump claims fraud

Democrat Joe Biden has taken a huge step toward capturing the White House, with wins in Michigan and Wisconsin bringing him close to a majority as the campaign of United States President Donald Trump responded by taking legal action to suspend vote counting.

In a brief address on national television, flanked by U.S. national flags and his vice-presidential pick Kamala Harris, Biden said he wasn't yet declaring victory, but that "when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners".

By winning the northern battlegrounds of Michigan and Wisconsin, Biden added to his electoral vote count while Trump's total remained fixed on 214. Biden has multiple paths to reach the magic number of 270 needed to win the White House, while Trump's prospects are limited.

U.S. presidential elections are decided not by the popular vote but by securing a majority in the state-by-state Electoral College, which has 538 members.

U.S. media organizations called Michigan for Biden, 77, where he had a lead of nearly 120,000 votes. Earlier, Biden claimed Wisconsin, with a narrower but insurmountable lead.

The two states put the Democrat within striking range of making Trump the first one-term president in 28 years.

However, Trump, 74, claimed victory unilaterally and made clear he would not accept the reported results, issuing unprecedented complaints－unsupported by evidence－of fraud.

"The damage has already been done to the integrity of our system, and to the presidential election itself," he said on social media, alleging that "secretly dumped ballots" had been added in Michigan.

Trump's campaign announced lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia and demanded a recount in Wisconsin.

In Michigan, the campaign filed a suit to halt vote counting, saying its "observers" were not allowed to closely watch.

In Detroit, a Democratic stronghold that is majority black, a crowd of mostly white Trump supporters chanted "Stop the count!" and tried to barge into an election office before being blocked by security.

The Trump campaign said it was suing to halt the counting of votes in Pennsylvania, after the president called overnight for Supreme Court intervention to exclude the processing of mail-in ballots after the close of polls.