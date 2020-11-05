China urges UK to recognize reality, stop interfering in HK affairs

China on Wednesday urged the UK to recognize the reality and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, as China's embassy to the UK responded to a statement made by the British foreign ministry.

The statement issued on Tuesday was related to the arrests of the so-called "democratically elected" and former lawmakers of the city, describing the event as "politically driven." It said that "the rights and freedoms of the Hong Kong people are enshrined in the Joint Declaration" and the UK expects "all arrests and judicial processes to be conducted in a fair and transparent manner."

The Chinese Embassy rebuked the statement, stressing that Hong Kong residents enjoy unprecedented democratic rights and extensive freedoms in accordance with the stipulated laws and regulations.

"Everyone is equal before the law and any violation of the law will be punished in accordance with the law," said the spokesperson who assured no disruption or slandering in law enforcement.

The spokesperson reiterated that Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs and rejected the claims made by the UK, reminding the country that emphasizing the Joint Declaration does not give the UK sovereignty, jurisdiction or right to supervise over Hong Kong.

China urges the UK to stop employing the Joint Declaration as an excuse to interfere in Hong Kong affairs, which are purely the internal matters of China, warned the spokesperson.