DPP's Su Tseng-chang slammed for instigating cross-Strait confrontation

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday slammed Su Tseng-chang, chief of Taiwan authorities' executive body, for his malicious remarks and deliberate instigation of cross-Strait confrontation.

Su, a key figure from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), always calls white black to intimidate the people in Taiwan, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said in response to a media question.

The intensified collusion between the DPP authority and foreign forces and DPP's provocative moves to seek "Taiwan independence" is the greatest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Zhu said, noting that forces advocating "Taiwan independence" are creating the greatest disaster for Taiwan compatriots.

Zhu said she believes Taiwan compatriots will not let the DPP authority and "Taiwan independence" separatists succeed in their schemes.