China firmly opposes Japan's so-called name-changing bill concerning Diaoyu Islands

2020-06-23
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

(ECNS)--China firmly opposes Japan's adoption of a so-called name-changing bill concerning the Diaoyu Islands, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Diaoyu Islands are China's inherent territory, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing, adding that China is determined and resolved in safeguarding its territorial sovereignty.

"Japan's adoption of the so-called name-changing bill is serious provocation against China's territorial sovereignty. It is illegal, null and void, and cannot change the fact whatsoever that the Diaoyu Islands belong to China," Zhao said.

Zhao said that China has lodged solemn representations to Japan through diplomatic channels and reserve the right to make further responses. 

