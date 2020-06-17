LINE

HK education chief urges students to stay away from violent protests

Kevin Yeung Yun-hung, secretary for education of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, on Wednesday urged students to stay away from violent protests and stop participating in unlawful assemblies.

Yeung also condemned those who preach violence for political interests and misguide students, and urged students to stay rational.

Yeung added that 3,600 students and 110 teachers were arrested for protest-related offenses since last June.

The HKSAR government's Education Bureau will tighten measures to manage teachers and will not let anyone harm the development of students, Yeung added. 

 

