China urges India to stop provocative actions along border areas

China lodged stern representations with India over its provocative actions towards Chinese soldiers and strongly opposed to illegal activities in the border areas, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a regular press conference on Tuesday in Beijing.

"On Monday, the Indian forces seriously violated the consensus reached between the two sides, and crossed over the border twice which led to serious physical clashes between the border troops from the two sides," Zhao told reporters.

Citing the meeting between Chinese and Indian military officials on June 6, Zhao urged India to solve border issues through negotiation and make efforts to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.

The Indian Army said on Tuesday that an Indian officer and two soldiers were killed in a "violent faceoff" with Chinese troops on the contested border.

Asked about the casualties, Zhao said that he was not aware of the incident on the border with India.