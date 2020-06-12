UK not gambling with EU on Brexit, senior ministers says

British Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said Thursday that the British government is not gambling with the European Union (EU) over Brexit despite the stalled trade talks between the two sides.

Instead, Gove said, London is holding Brussels to account for its commitment to secure a zero-tariff, zero-quota deal and to use its best endeavours.

"We hope that the EU will do that," said Gove, who was in the House of Commons (lower house of parliament) to answer questions on the progress on Brexit talks.

Gove said that in the latest talks there was no progress on the most difficult areas where differences of principle are most acute, notably on fisheries, governance arrangements and the so-called level playing field.

Labour politician Anna McMorrin urged Gove to confirm that the government will do everything in their power to reach an agreement.

"All they are doing is taking the country perilously close to no deal," she said.

Britain ended its membership of the bloc on Jan. 31 but is still following EU rules during a transition period until Dec. 31 to enable a permanent future trade deal to be reached. During this period, Britain would have to pay into EU funds but have no say in laws imposed by Brussels.

Gove insisted that Britain will not extend transition period beyond Dec. 31.

"Under no circumstances will the government accept an extension. Indeed, we have a domestic law obligation not to accept. Extending would simply delay the moment at which we achieve what we want and what the country voted for ... our economic and political independence," he told MPs.