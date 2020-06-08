Ample evidence to back up China's Australia travel advisory: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

There is ample evidence of racial discrimination and violence towards Chinese and Asians in Australia to back up China's advisory for its nationals to avoid traveling to the country, said Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Hua Chunying in a daily briefing on Monday.

Hua pointed out there have been reports in Australian media about Chinese facing verbal abuse and even physical attacks in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of Asians in Australia have filed complaints over racial discrimination in the first quarter of 2020, Hua said citing an Australian Human Rights Commission tally.

The notice sent out by China's tourism ministry is to remind its citizens to raise their safety awareness and make appropriate travel plans, she said.

Hua called on the Australian administration to face the issues of discrimination in the country and take measures to safeguard the rights and safety of Chinese nationals in Australia.