Full Text: Fighting COVID-19: China in Action

China's State Council Information Office on Sunday published a white paper titled "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

Fighting Covid-19

China in Action

The State Council Information Office of

the People's Republic of China

June 2020

Contents

Foreword

I.China’s Fight against the Epidemic: A Test of Fire

Stage I: Swift Response to the Public Health Emergency

(December 27, 2019-January 19, 2020)

Stage II: Initial Progress in Containing the Virus

(January 20-February 20, 2020)

Stage III: Newly Confirmed Domestic Cases on the Chinese Mainland Drop to Single Digits

(February 21-March 17, 2020)

Stage IV: Wuhan and Hubei – An Initial Victory in a Critical Battle

(March 18-April 28, 2020)

Stage V: Ongoing Prevention and Control

(Since April 29, 2020)

II.Well-Coordinated Prevention, Control and Treatment

1.Centralized and Efficient Command

2. A Tight Prevention and Control System Involving All Sectors of Society

3.An All-Out Effort to Treat Patients and Save Lives

4. China Has Released Information in an Open and Transparent Manner as Required by Law

5.Science and Technology Underpin China’s Efforts

III.Assembling a Powerful Force to Beat the Virus

1.Lives Are Precious

2.Mobilizing the Whole Country to Fight the Epidemic

3. Coordinating Prevention and Control with Social and Economic Development

4.Uniting as One – China’s Billion People

IV.Building a Global Community of Health for All

1. China Appreciates Support from the International Community

2. China Conducts Active International Exchanges and Cooperation

3. International Solidarity and Cooperation in Fighting the Pandemic

Afterword

Foreword

The Covid-19 global pandemic is the most extensive to afflict humanity in a century. A serious crisis for the entire world, and a daunting challenge, it poses a grave threat to human life and health.

This is a war that humanity has to fight and win. Facing this unknown, unexpected, and devastating disease, China launched a resolute battle to prevent and control its spread. Making people’s lives and health its first priority, China adopted extensive, stringent, and thorough containment measures, and has for now succeeded in cutting all channels for the transmission of the virus. 1.4 billion Chinese people have exhibited enormous tenacity and solidarity in erecting a defensive rampart that demonstrates their power in the face of such natural disasters.

Having forged the idea that the world is a global community of shared future, and believing that it must act as a responsible member, China has fought shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the world. In an open, transparent, and responsible manner and in accordance with the law, China gave timely notification to the international community of the onset of a new coronavirus, and shared without reserve its experience in containing the spread of the virus and treating the infected. China has great empathy with victims all over the world, and has done all it can to provide humanitarian aid in support of the international community’s endeavors to stem the pandemic.

The virus is currently wreaking havoc throughout the world. China grieves for those who have been killed and those who have sacrificed their lives in the fight, extends the greatest respect to those who are struggling to save lives, and offers true moral support to those who are infected and receiving treatment. China firmly believes that as long as all countries unite and cooperate to mount a collective response, the international community will succeed in overcoming the pandemic, and will emerge from this dark moment in human history into a brighter future.

To keep a record of China’s efforts in its own fight against the virus, to share its experience with the rest of the world, and to clarify its ideas on the global battle, the Chinese government now releases this white paper.