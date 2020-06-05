Protests in U.S. indicate deep-seated social, economic problems, says Hungary's party leader

President of the Hungarian Workers' Party Gyula Thurmer said the ongoing protests across the United States highlighted deep-seated social and economic problems in the U.S. society.

"The turbulent events of the recent days in the United States demonstrate the deep economic and social problems of the American society," Thurmer told Xinhua in a recent interview, noting that the tragic case of George Floyd was not unique.

Floyd, an African American, died in police custody on May 25 in the U.S. city of Minneapolis, and his death at the hands of white police officers enraged the public and evoked protests that spread to multiple U.S. cities and towns, with reported incidents of violence, vandalism and looting.

The tragedy has served as a moral impulse for wider groups of the U.S. society to express their dissatisfaction, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Thurmer, who believes "The American society is in crisis."

The pandemic, which reveals the loopholes in the U.S. public healthcare system, "has already cost the lives of more than 100,000 people. It made it clear that most African Americans do not have any health insurance," he said.

"Mass unemployment, poverty, repression, racism bare the famed American dream," he added.

In the opinion of the Hungarian party leader, "racist crimes, police violence and repression have never stopped in the United States."

"Wider groups of the American society are awaiting concrete steps of the Trump administration to solve the urgent conflicts of U.S. society," said Thurmer, who thinks "The Trump administration cannot solve these problems."

He described the recent decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to exit the World Health Organization as "short-sighted," saying, "Now it is obvious that COVID-19 and all similar threats can not be solved without wide international cooperation."