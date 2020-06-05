LINE

Hong Kong Liaison Office collects over 130 opinions on national security legislation for HK

2020-06-05 14:48:32CGTN Editor : Yao Lan

The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said it has collected over 130 opinions about the national security legislation for the HKSAR as of Thursday.

According to a notice published on the office's website on Friday, these written opinions from deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and members of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) from HKSAR will be fully submitted to relevant departments of the Standing Committee of the 13th NPC.

