China slams UK for using joint declaration as 'excuse' to interfere in HK affairs

The spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the UK on Thursday criticized UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's recent remarks over China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), warning London against using the Sino-British Joint Declaration as an "excuse" to interfere in Hong Kong affairs.

Raab said in the House of Commons on Tuesday that the national security legislation for the HKSAR would upend the "One Country, Two Systems" and violate the joint declaration signed by the Chinese and British governments in 1984.

In a written statement published on the Chinese Embassy website in the UK, the spokesperson called Raab's allegation over the joint declaration is a "false proposition."