U.S. House Intelligence Committee votes to adopt report on findings from Trump impeachment inquiry

The Democrat-led House Intelligence Committee voted on Tuesday along party lines to adopt a report summarizing its findings from an ongoing impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump.

The 13-to-9 vote allowed the House panel chaired by Adam Schiff to hand over the report to the House Judiciary Committee, which is taking over the impeachment inquiry and is responsible for drafting any articles of impeachment against Trump.

The vote came hours after House Democrats publicly released the report that called evidence of Trump's alleged misconduct and obstruction of Congress "overwhelming."

Republican Congressman Mark Meadows, a Trump ally, quickly tweeted his response to the vote, calling the impeachment efforts "baseless and nakedly partisan."