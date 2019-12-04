LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

U.S. House Intelligence Committee votes to adopt report on findings from Trump impeachment inquiry

1
2019-12-04 09:20:11CGTN Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

The Democrat-led House Intelligence Committee voted on Tuesday along party lines to adopt a report summarizing its findings from an ongoing impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump.

The 13-to-9 vote allowed the House panel chaired by Adam Schiff to hand over the report to the House Judiciary Committee, which is taking over the impeachment inquiry and is responsible for drafting any articles of impeachment against Trump.

The vote came hours after House Democrats publicly released the report that called evidence of Trump's alleged misconduct and obstruction of Congress "overwhelming."

Republican Congressman Mark Meadows, a Trump ally, quickly tweeted his response to the vote, calling the impeachment efforts "baseless and nakedly partisan."

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.