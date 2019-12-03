China for making U.S. NGOs pay for destroying Hong Kong's peace and stability

There is enough evidence to prove the involvement of several U.S. NGOs, including the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), in the ongoing unrest in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and these organizations should be punished by making them pay for destroying HKSAR's peace and stability, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Tuesday.

"These U.S. NGOs provide funds, materials and training support to anti-Beijing activists in Hong Kong, instigating them to indulge in extreme acts of violence, crimes and 'pro-independence' separatist activities," said Hua.