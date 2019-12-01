HK resident attacked by protesters while clearing road blocks

A resident was attacked by protesters in the Mong Kok district in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) early on Sunday, confirmed the police.

The 53-year-old resident was hit on the head by a man with a hard object while clearing a barricade, as a group of protesters gathered on Nathan Road of Prince Edward and set barricades along the road, seriously paralyzing traffic. The victim later found that his mobile phone had been stolen.

After initial investigations, the case was listed as assault and burglary and was referred to the Narcotics Bureau. No arrests have been made. The 53-year-old man suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment, said the police.

The police severely condemned the protesters' violent behaviors, and reiterated that they will not tolerate anyone resorting to violence for any purpose, and will definitely take enforcement action to restore social order and pursue all violations.

The incident follows a period of relative calm after district council elections last week.

Last month, a sanitation worker was killed by a brick thrown by protesters. His death marked the second fatality in the protests that have extended into a sixth month.